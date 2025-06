Peony Festival!

Downtown Van Wert was packed with people Friday as the 50th annual Peony Festival kicked off its two-day run. Among the offerings – all sorts of food vendors, a car show, the First Feel Good Fridays concert featuring the Heart Tribute band Barracuda, the Peony Queen’s court and a lighted drone show after dark. The festival continues its run the rest of today. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent