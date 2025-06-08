Van Wert’s Owen Scott, standing on the No. 1 spot on the podium, is a state champion! The recent Van Wert High School graduate won the Division II 1600 meter run at the OHSAA Track and Field State Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Scott ran the mile race in 4:10.19, a personal best and a new Van Wert High School record. He also made the podium in the 3200 meter run, finishing eighth in that race. Check the Sports page for more details. Photo courtesy of Laura Scott