Baseball state tournament is set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule for this week’s baseball state tournament hosted at Canal Park in Akron and Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

It marks the 97th annual OHSAA baseball state tournament. In Ohio this season, 757 schools played baseball and seven will be crowned as a state champion.

Home team listed first.

Pairings are shown in Division order.

Rankings from final OHSBCA coaches poll.

Division I

Semifinal No. 1: No. 11 Lewis Center Olentangy vs. No. tie-13 West Chester Lakota West | Saturday, June 14, 4 p.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

Semifinal No. 2: No. tie-13 Springboro vs. No. 18 Perrysburg | Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

State Championship: Sunday, June 15, 4 p.m. at Canal Park

Division II

Semifinal No. 1: No. tie-12 New Albany vs. No. 1 Amherst Steele | Friday, June 13, 10 a.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

Semifinal No. 2: No. 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. No. 8 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit | Friday, June 13, 1 p.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at Canal Park

Division III

Semifinal No. 1: Newark Licking Valley vs. No. 3 Hamilton Badin | Friday, June 13, 10 a.m. at Canal Park

Semifinal No. 2: No. 9 Hunting Valley University School vs. No. t-7 Wapakoneta | Friday, June 13, 1 p.m. at Canal Park

State Championship: Saturday, June 14, 1 p.m. at Canal Park

Division IV

Semifinal No. 1: No. 9 Mentor Lake Catholic vs. No. 7 Chillicothe Unioto | Friday, June 13, 4 p.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

Semifinal No. 2: Sandusky Perkins vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill | Friday, June 13, 7 p.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

State Championship: Sunday, June 15, 10 a.m. at Canal Park

Division V

Semifinal No. 1: No. 1 Apple Creek Waynedale vs. No. 2 Coldwater | Friday, June 13, 4 p.m. at Canal Park

Semifinal No. 2: No. 7 Lynchburg-Clay vs. St. Paris Graham | Friday, June 13, 7 p.m. at Canal Park

State Championship: Saturday, June 14, 4 p.m. at Canal Park

Division VI

Semifinal No. 1: No. 1 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 4 Sherwood Fairview | Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

Semifinal No. 2: No. 18 Bloomdale Elmwood vs. No. 2 Hartville Lake Center Christian | Saturday, June 14, 1 p.m. at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium

State Championship: Sunday, June 15, 1 p.m. at Canal Park

Division VII

Semifinal No. 1: No. 6 Newark Catholic vs. No. 1 Tiffin Calvert | Thursday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Canal Park

Semifinal No. 2: No. tie-8 Russia vs. No. 2 Minster | Thursday, June 12, 4 p.m. at Canal Park

State Championship: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. at Canal Park