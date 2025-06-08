Fatal crash is under investigation

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Highway Patrol Post is investigating an early Sunday morning fatal crash that occurred on Paulding County Road 133 at Ohio 111 in Paulding County’s Emerald Township.

A news release states the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. when a 2004 Audi A6, operated by Tyson Michael Ward, 18, of Oakwood, was traveling northbound on CR133. Ward failed to stop at the stop sign at Ohio 111 and after going through the intersection, the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. A front seat passenger, Kaiya Raine Klopfenstein, 17, of Defiance, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ward suffered serious injuries and was transported by Paulding EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, Paulding County Coroner, and R&O Services.