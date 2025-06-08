Owen Scott makes his dream come true

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

COLUMBUS — It was quite a finish to the record setting high school running career of Van Wert’s Owen Scott.

The senior distance runner reached the podium twice during Saturday’s portion of the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships. The first trip to the podium was to celebrate a Division II state championship in the 1600 meter run. While capturing the state title, Scott ran a personal best and broke his own school record by two seconds, finishing with a time of 4:10.19 seconds, roughly 1.5 seconds faster than the runner-up, Andrew Walton of Fairfield Union (4:11.52).

Owen Scott won the Division II state championship in the 1600 meter run. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

“The entire day has been a dream come true,” Scott said after the race. “Crossing the finish line was a moment I will remember for the rest of my life. When I crossed that line all I could think about was the late Jared Fleming. He would have been so proud.”

At last year’s state track meet, Scott finished eighth with a then-personal record of 4:20.73.

“I’d like to thank God for everything he has blessed me with this season,” Scott said. “Next I would like to thank my family for the immense support, my coaches for believing in me and my teammates for training with me and showing me love. I would also like to thank the entire City of Van Wert for all of the support. I have seen so many cogratulatory messages and I want to say thank you to each and every person.”

Roughly an hour after winning the 1600 title, Scott lined up for the final race of his high school career, the 3200 meter run, and finished eighth (9:23.34), which earned him All-Ohio status in both events.

Scott also ran on Friday as part of Van Wert’s 4×800 relay team (Andrew Laudick, Evan Keuneke, Noah Spath, Scott). They finished 12th overall with a time of 8:12.64.

Brookville won the team title by edging traditional power Glenville 42-40. The Cougars finished tied for 11th with Columbus Bishop Hartley (11 points), with Scott accounting for all of Van Wert’s points.