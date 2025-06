Ricker finishes fourth

For the second straight year, Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker earned All-Ohio honors in the 300 meter hurdles. At the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships, Ricker finished fifth set a new school record with a time of 38.92 in the Division III preliminaries. During Saturday’s championship heat, Ricker blazed to a fourth place finish with a time of 39.36. Photo submitted