Gas prices rise in Ohio, mixed bag locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.448 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.33 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 5.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Locally, prices rose sharply last week, going from as low as $2.75 to as high as $3.19 between Tuesday and Wednesday. Prices started to decline later in the week. By late Monday afternoon, prices in Van Wert, Ohio City, Willshire and Delphos ranged from $2.92 to $3.19 per gallon for self-serve regular.

“Average gas prices declined in nearly all states over the last week as refineries ramped up output and gasoline supplies surged,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a few states experienced price cycling – a pattern where prices drop sharply and then spike every couple of weeks – the overall gentle downward trend is typical as summer progresses. If oil prices continue to rise gradually, it could eventually impact gas prices, but for now, we likely won’t see any major shifts at the pump in most areas this week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

June 9, 2024: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

June 9, 2023: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

June 9, 2022: $5.06/g (U.S. Average: $4.98/g)

June 9, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 9, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

June 9, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

June 9, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

June 9, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

June 9, 2016: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 9, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)