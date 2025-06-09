“Ladies Day at the Range” this Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host a “Ladies Day at the Range” event this Saturday, June 14. It will begin at 9 a.m. and will teach both firearm safety and usage as well as how much fun the shooting sports can be. The event will start with .22 rifles and then move to .22 pistols. There will be instruction for both types of firearms. After the basic instruction, the Outdoorsmen Assocation will have a defensive pistol training period to end the program.

Participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection as everything is provided. Even if you have attended before, you may still attend again.

If you have your own firearm and would like a little instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. If you bring your own equipment, please also bring your own ammunition.

Pre-registration is currently taking place and space is limited to the first 12 ladies to register. Call 419.203.9105 to register or for any questions. This free class is sponsored by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and the Friends of the NRA.

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association’s club is located at 9093 Ringwald Rd., Middle Point.