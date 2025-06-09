Motorcycles, road work, salaries addressed by council

Van Wert City Council met in regular session Monday night. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A light agenda translated into a quick meeting of Van Wert City Council on Monday.

Julie Moore

During the 35 minute meeting, council members heard from Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore, who said she’s been approached by people with concerns about how some motorcycles are operated in town.

“I don’t know if anyone else has dealt with the loudness or wheelies all day or night,” Moore said. “Some of the streets that people have mentioned that they live on include Leeson Ave., Main St., Woodland Ave, Market St., Shannon St., Jefferson St. and 118.”

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said anyone with concerns or complaints should get a description of the motorcycle, including color of the motorbike, and contact the Van Wert Police Department. Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers noted the city has a longstanding noise ordinance on the books, but Fleming said it’s difficult to enforce unless an officer is there.

“We can arrest them for doing wheelies and speeding but you have to be there and they have to go by a police officer and if there’s a car out there, they don’t do wheelies,” he said.

Fleming also said he’d talk to the police department about the issue.

During his report, Fleming said crews are set to wrap up paving on Bonnewitz Ave today (Tuesday) and Thursday and he added motorists should expect delays for the first few hours today. He added Leeson Ave. work continues and should be complete within days.

Law Director John Hatcher gave a brief update on blighted properties around the city and said a summary judgement is being issued for one, another will be auctioned off and repairs are scheduled to be made to a third property.

Another step was taken toward possible council raises. Council members heard the second reading of a pair of ordinances establishing salaries and potential raises for those positions. If approved on third and final reading, council salaries will be tied directly to the median income of households within the city limits, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. By using the median household income, council salaries could increase or actually decrease every two years. Council members currently make $4,900 each year.

If approved at the next meeting, new salaries will take effect with the next term, which begins in January, 2026. All eight council seats are up for election this fall.

An ordinance that would increase fire inspection fees by the Van Wert Fire Department also had its second reading and council members heard the first reading of an ordinance concerning the city’s latest tax budget. A public hearing was scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 14, 15 minutes before council’s regular meeting.

A resolution to permanently remove the traffic signal at the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St. and to place stop signs each direction at Cherry St. was approved. The intersection has been treated as a two-way stop since April. Mayor Ken Markward reminded council that on or around July 1, two Central Ave. intersections, at Walnut St. and at Market St. will undergo changes. Instead of traffic lights, they’ll become four-way stop intersections. Lights will go into flashing mode for a month, then will be bagged for a month, identical to what happened at Cherry and Main. If all goes well, the changes will become permanent.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 23, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.