Real estate transfers 6/2-6/6/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from June 2-6, 2025.

John H. Martin Jr. to 506 South Canal LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 791, lot 792.

Estate of Janet Pratt, Janet Pratt EX, Jeffery D. Pratt EX to Samuel Strabbing, Taylor Strabbing, Van Wert inlots, lot 1093; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 105; Van Wert inlots, lot 1109.

Joanne C. Wolford, Joanne Wolford to Joanee C. Wolford Living Trust, Joanne C. Wolford Living Trust TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 2843.

Estate of Thomas B. Miller to Agnes A. Miller, Dennis R. Miller, Gary R. Miller, Erika M. Miller, Mark A. Miller, Delphos inlots, lot 940.

Dennis R. Miller, Melanie K. Miller, Melanie Miller to Morgan D. Warnecke, Austin T. Miller, Dustin W. Miller, Logan T. Miller, Delphos inlots, lot 940.

Beverly A. Smith to Mark William Tschantz, Megan Renée Tschantz, Van Wert inlots, lot 3339.

Anthony Dean Tumbleson to Craig Allen Tumbleson, Convoy inlots 415.

Timothy Rickard, Beverly Rickard, Timothy D. Rickard, Lavon D. Rickard, Darlene Rickard to Logan C. Patterson, Bailey R. Berry, a portion of Section 31 in York Township.

Robert Hall, Pamela Hall, Joshua Hall, Brittney K. Hall, Ronald Duncan, Jennifer L. Duncan, Jeremy Hall, Mary M. Hall, Jennifer Duncan, Ronald A. Duncan to Austin J. Eutsler, a portion of Section 4 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Connie M. Wood, Connie M. Wood ADM, Christopher Wood ADM to Wasserman Keystone Inheritance Trust, Wasserman Keystone Inheritance Trust TR, Aaron S. Wasserman TR, a portion of Section 15 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Dale A. Jones Sr. to Carol J. Jones, Van Wert inlots, lot 2220, lot 2221.

Jared V. Collins, Mandy K. Collins to Todd Richard Dearing II, Sara Jo Dearing, a portion of Section 22 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Jacqueline J. Fritz to Edward P. Fritz, Delphos inlots, lot 748; lot 749; lot 750; lot 727, lot 728.

VWR LLC to Stocky G LLC, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 10.

Kevin M. Perkins, Erin M. Perkins to Riley Schuette, Tricia Schuette, a portion of Section 7 in Pleasant Township.

Stephen N. Cowling to Debora A. Cowling, a portion of Section 15 in Pleasant Township.

Frank R. Vasquez, Patricia A. Vasquez to Frank R. Vasquez Irrevocable Living Trust, Frank R. Vasquez Irrevocable Living Trust TR, Patricia A. Vasquez Irrevocable Living Trust, Patricia A. Vasquez Irrevocable Living Trust TR, David Vasquez TR, Delphos inlots, lot 690.

Craig R. Klinger, Nancy J. Klinger, Nancy Klinger to James N. Collins, Marcy L. Collins, Convoy inlots, lot 32, lot 33, lot 34.

Rakesh Reddy Mallepalli, Amanda Kesler to Amanda Kesler, a portion of Section 31 in Ridge Township.

Jordan M. Gross, Kate M. Gross to Douglas F. Goodlin, Kendra D. Goodlin, a portion of Section 22 in Pleasant Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Christopher A. Bolenbaugh, Timothy A. Bolenbaugh, a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township.

Debra Darlene York, Debra York to Lee Clarence York, Lee York, a portion of Section 6 in Jackson Township.

Estate of Norma J. Nichols to John Wesley Nichols, a portion of Section 24 in Willshire Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Seth T. Stukey, a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Shannon M. Balyeat, Shannon M. Boroff, Robert Balyeat to Josh D. Boroff, Van Wert inlots, lot 363, lot 364, lot 761.

Josh D. Boroff to Maria Cristal Gaytan Sanchez, Wendy Danivia Herrejon Sanchez, Van Wert inlots, lot 363, lot 364, lot 761.

Diane K. Thatcher Living Trust, Diane K. Thatcher Living Trust TR, Clair O. Thatcher TR, Phyllis J. Thatcher Family Living Trust, Phyllis J. Thatcher Living Trust TR, Danny L. Thatcher Family Living Trust, Danny L. Thatcher Family Living Trust TR, Melanie K. Miller TR to Phylliss J. Thatcher Family Living Trust, Phyllis Family Living Trust TR, Danny L. Thatcher Family Living Trust, Danny L. Thatcher Family Living Trust TR, Melanie K. Miller TR, a portion of Section 2 in Ridge Township.

Danny L. Thatcher Family Living Trust, Danny L. Thatcher Family Living Trust TR, Phyllis J. Thatcher Family Living Trust, Phyllis J. Thatcher Family Living Trust TR, Melanie K. Miller TR, Diane K. Thatcher Living Trust, Diane K. Thatcher Living Trust TR, Clair O. Thatcher TR, Diane Thatcher TR to Diane K. Thatcher Living Trust, Diane K. Thatcher Living Trust TR, Clair O. Thatcher TR, a portion of Section 2 in Ridge Township.