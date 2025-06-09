Scholarship winners…

The Venedocia Lions Club has awarded a $500 scholarship to three 2025 Van Wert County high school graduates residing in Jennings and York Townships. All three recently graduated from Lincolnview High School. Emerson Walker (top left) plans to attend Edison State Community College to become a licensed physical therapy assistant. She will also be a member of the Edison State women’s basketball team. Trace Klausing (bottom left) plans to study exercise science at Northern Kentucky University to become a physical therapist in addition to playing men’s volleyball. Bennett Kill (right) plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in finance. He hopes to return to the Van Wert area to provide financial services. Photos submitted