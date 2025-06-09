Sellout expected for Lee Greenwood

By Quincy Thompson

Lee Greenwood will perform live at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 17. The concert is presented by Greenway Bank and supported by Bruce and Julie Kennedy and JoAnne Wolford. With a career that has defined generations of music lovers, Greenwood’s performance promises an evening filled with memorable songs and heartfelt stories that span decades.

Lee Greenwood

Few voices in American music carry the emotion and power of Lee Greenwood. Born Melvin Lee Greenwood on October 27, 1942, in South Gate, California, he began his musical journey in the early 1960s. His early career saw him performing in Las Vegas showrooms, where he honed his craft across multiple genres before shifting to country music in the late 1970s. This move marked the start of a successful chapter that led to over 20 major-label albums and more than 35 singles charting on Billboard’s country charts.

Greenwood’s most recognized song, “God Bless the U.S.A.”, was written in 1983 and released the following year. Initially, it reached number seven on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Over time, the song became an emotional anthem during moments of national reflection, from the Gulf War to the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. Greenwood has shared that his goal was to write a song that brought Americans together and celebrated the nation’s shared values.

Of course, Greenwood’s career spans much more than a single iconic tune. His 1983 single “I.O.U.” became a crossover success, reaching number six on the U.S. country charts and number four on the adult contemporary charts. Other number-one country hits include “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Dixie Road,” and “Mornin’ Ride.” Greenwood’s songs often blend heartfelt lyrics with melodies that resonate with a wide audience.

In interviews, Greenwood has reflected on how country music shaped his path, which saw him transition from pop to country.

“I spent 19 years in Vegas… We did all kinds of music,” he said. My background is jazz and rhythm and blues… It wasn’t until I came to Tennessee in 1979… that I really had the chance to play the kind of country music they played here.”

That versatility remains a hallmark of his sound.

Now in 2025, Greenwood continues to tour and connect with fans across the country. Through decades of dedication to his craft, Lee Greenwood has secured his place as a celebrated voice in American music. Don’t wait to get your tickets to this show that is sure to sell out.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.