Monday, Jun. 9, 2025

Youth Tennis Camp being offered

The Van Wert County Tennis Association is announcing the 2025 Youth Tennis Camp in association with the USTA Swing, Hit & Ace program. Swing, Hit & Ace is an entry-level tennis program geared towards players beginner to intermediate. Camp will be held at the Van Wert Tennis Courts at Van Wert High School on Mondays, July 14-August 11. Ages 5-10 will be from 6-7 p.m. and ages 11-14 from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $60 per player and includes a t-shirt and age-appropriate tennis racquet.  Parents can register at swinghitace.com. The registration deadline is July 1. Anyone with questions should email vanwerttennisfoundation@gmail.com.

