Grant money awarded for recycling efforts

VW independent staff

31 governments, businesses, schools, and nonprofits in northwest Ohio will share $1.2 million in Recycle Ohio grants. Funding will provide litter prevention and cleanup programs, education and outreach, scrap tire collections, recycling market development, and expansion of recycling facilities and infrastructure.

The Van Wert Solid Waste Management District is one of the recipients on the list. VWSWMD has been awarded $66,187 for recycling equipment. In addition, the Joint Solid Waste Management District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties was awarded $39,758 for it’s materials recovery facility, while the Village of Mendon will receive $13,900 for drop off recycling.

Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $5.9 million in grant funding to 147 recipients, with more than $2.9 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.