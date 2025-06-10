House built by Vantage students to be sold this month

VW independent staff/submitted information

This house on E. Second St. in Van Wert, which was built by Vantage carpentry students, will be up for auction on Saturday, June 21. Open houses will be held on Thursday, June 12 and Saturday, June 14. Photo submitted

A newly constructed home at 301 E. Second St., Van Wert, is set to go to public auction at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 21. The auction will mark the completion of a two-year construction project led by the carpentry students at Vantage Career Center.

The project, a partnership between Vantage and the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, provided hands-on learning opportunities for students in the carpentry and electricity programs. Work on the 1,568 square-foot house began in the fall of 2023 and wrapped up this spring.

The collaboration not only allowed students to gain experience in real-world job settings, but also gave them the chance to connect with local construction professionals and potential future employers.

Inside, prospective buyers will find a modern open-concept layout filled with upgraded finishes. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, a five-foot island with a 38-inch deep surface and custom cabinetry crafted by Vantage carpentry students. These custom cabinets feature Shaker-style doors, rollout trays for ease of use, and a custom pantry.

Quartz countertops are also installed in the laundry room and bathrooms, adding a cohesive, high-end touch throughout the home. Both bathrooms include double-bowl tops, offering convenience and space for busy households. With luxury vinyl flooring throughout and plenty of storage, including spacious closets, the home is designed for modern living.

“This is a prime example of how education and community partnerships can come together to create something meaningful,” Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner said. “It’s not just a house, it’s a launch pad for student success and an asset to our local housing market.”

Those interested in purchasing the home will have two opportunities to view the property before the auction. Open house events are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, and from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 14.

Auction details, as listed by Schrader Realty, include a $5,000 earnest deposit due on the day of the auction. The closing is expected to take place by the end of July 2025, with the exact date still to be announced. A buyer’s premium of 10 percent will be added to the final bid to establish contract selling price. All inspections must be completed prior to the auction, and the sale is subject to confirmation by the property owner.

For more information or to follow updates, interested buyers can contact Schrader Realty or visit their website at www.schraderrealty.net.