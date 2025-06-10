Legal times, dates for fireworks

VW independent staff

Summertime in Ohio usually means fireworks on certain dates and during certain local celebrations, but those are usually commercial shows. Three years ago, Ohio’s fireworks law changed, allowing residents 18 and over to legally discharge 1.4G consumer grade fireworks, but only on specific dates and times. Here is the list of dates and times:

Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m. June 19)

July 3, 4, and 5 (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) (first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday)

Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)

New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) (last Monday in May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday)

Even though state law allows consumers to discharge 1.4G fireworks on the above dates and times, political subdivisions (villages, cities, townships and counties) can ban the use of fireworks within their boundaries. They can also restrict the dates and/or times that fireworks can be used by consumers within their boundaries. To date, no municipality in Van Wert County has banned or restricted fireworks.

1.4G fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, and roman candles.