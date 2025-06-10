Wharton steps down after storied career

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Hall of Fame coach Jim Wharton has announced his decision to resign as head baseball coach at Crestview.

During his 42 years in the head coaching position (1984-2025), Coach Wharton amassed 631 career victories against 323 losses. His career highlights include three state semifinal appearances (1993, 2013, 2014), 20 Northwest Conference championships, along with 26 sectional, eight district, and three regional championships. Wharton was enshrined in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

After 42 seasons, Jim Wharton is stepping down as head baseball coach at Crestview. Wyatt Richardson photo

“The Crestview Athletic Department, administration, and Board of Education would like to thank Coach Wharton for his constant dedication, passion, and love that he has shown to the boys who have played in his program throughout the decades,” Crestview Athletic Administrator Austin Fleming said in a statement announcing Wharton’s resignation. “Coach Wharton took Crestview baseball to new heights on the diamond, which is only surpassed by the lasting relationships he has built with his players and the integrity with which he coached them. For that, our players and community will forever be grateful.”

“Crestview would also like to thank Coach Wharton’s wife, Cami, and his four children, Becca, Riley, Jenna, and Michael, for their support and sacrifice throughout all the years,” Fleming added.

“After 42 wonderful years coaching baseball at Crestview, it is time to step down and make room for new voices to lead our program,” Wharton said in the statement. “Certainly not an easy decision, but with prayerful consideration and a heart filled with gratitude, it is time. I am deeply thankful to the many individuals who have allowed me to pursue this calling. I am especially grateful to my wife Cami and our children, Becca, Riley, Jenna, and Michael, whose unwavering support and understanding have meant everything to me.”

“To the hundreds of talented, high-character players I’ve been privileged to coach, you are the heart of Crestview baseball and the reason for our success,” Wharton continued. “I also want to acknowledge my loyal and dedicated coaching staff, past and present. Their sacrifices, integrity, and excellence have inspired me daily. I hold the greatest admiration for their character and commitment. I am equally appreciative of the support shown by former and current administrators and board members, who have entrusted us with the stewardship of this program for decades.”

“As I reflect on our Crestview baseball mission, it has been a very simple directive, but also all-encompassing. Working hard, caring more about others than ourselves. Investing yourself and not compromising, doing all that you can to make yourself better, so the team becomes better. If we do all that, we have an opportunity to be successful. I hope we made our Crestview community proud over these decades, representing Crestview baseball.”