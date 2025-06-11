All-Ohioans!

Lincolnview can boast three All-Ohioans in softball and baseball from the 2025 spring sports season. Freshman Ila Hughes (top left) was named first team All-Ohio in Division VI the by the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association, while teammate Lainey Speaer (top right) was named honorable mention. Holden Price (bottom) was named to the Division VI honorable mention team by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. VW independent file photos