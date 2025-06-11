Bill addresses imitation meat, egg products

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Jack Daniels (R-New Franklin) have announced that the Ohio House has passed House Bill 10 – legislation to protect Ohio consumers from inaccurately labeled imitation meat and egg products.

Roy Klopfenstein

House Bill 10 will require companies to clearly brand food as either an agricultural food product or manufactured food product, removing companies’ ability to sell misbranded manufactured or fabricated meat or egg products as legitimate meat or egg products.

“HB 10 protects Ohio consumers by ensuring label transparency when they go to the grocery store to buy meat for their families,” Klopfenstein said. “Every Ohioan deserves to know what is in their meat. I want to extend a special thanks to the hardworking Ohio farmers who supply the dinner tables, school cafeterias, and restaurants across the Buckeye State.”

“We are taking a clear step toward transparency in food labeling and protecting Ohio’s consumers and agricultural producers,” said Rep. Daniels. “This bill ensures that families know exactly what they’re putting on the dinner table, while supporting the integrity of our state’s meat and egg industries. I’m proud to stand with Ohio’s farmers”

House Bill 10 now goes to the Senate for further consideration.