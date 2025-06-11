Country singer, songwriter to perform

VW independent staff

The sound of country music is scheduled to fill Fountain Park Friday night.

Britnee Kellogg will perform Friday night, as part of the Feel Good Fridays summer concert series at the park. Kellogg is a country singer and songwriter based in Nashville and has shared the stage with artists like Blake Shelton, Eric Paslay, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban.

An alum of American Idol (seasons 11-12), fans may also know her songs, “Back of My Mind” which has over 19 million TikTok impressions, and debuted at No. 4 on the iTunes charts, or “Hey Mama,” which currently has over 18 million TikTok impressions.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.