Downtown tour offered in Paulding

Submitted information

PAULDING – Learn more about the Paulding downtown historic district by touring three business buildings at a free progressive after-hours on Tuesday, June 24.

Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) is organizing the event, which is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Holly, Wood & Vine on the west side of the square. The hosts are owners Holly and Robert Davis. The public is welcome to attend.

Following a brief presentation and refreshments, the after-hours will proceed to the nearby Fuel Good Energy for a similar program. The host is Keylei Young.

The event will conclude at the newly opened Buy the Book used bookstore around the corner on Perry Street. The hosts are members of the Friends of the Paulding County Carnegie Library.

The first After-Hours in February was a big success, drawing more than 50 people to three renovated buildings.

Members of CoRP’s Wednesday History Group, which researched all the district’s buildings as part of the historic district application process, is helping to coordinate this series of After-Hours. They are developing brochures for each of the three locations, containing vintage and new photographs with interesting information.

CoRP is raising funds to install two unique signs marking the Downtown Historic District, designated last spring by the National Register of Historic Places. The signs will make passersby aware that they are entering the Historic District as they approach the downtown on U.S. 127 from the north and south.

CoRP is working with Ohio’s Sewah Studios, which creates the state historical markers, to design the two signs. Each metal plaque will measure 18 inches wide by 24 inches tall and be mounted on an aluminum post. The total cost for manufacturing and delivery is approximately $5,000. CoRP must have the funds before ordering the signs.

The Village of Paulding has agreed to install both signs and will consult on the exact placement to comply with sign regulations.

CoRP anticipates the signs will increase awareness of the new historic district, draw visitors to the community, attract new businesses and encourage interest in renovation and preservation. CoRP will host additional public events in the near future.

CoRP is a 501c3 nonprofit group. To contribute to the sign fund, donations may be sent to 101 E. Main St., Paulding, 45879.