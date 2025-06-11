Kenneth Mengerink

Kenneth Mengerink, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Grove City.

Born on October 15, 1949, in Van Wert, he was the son of Dorothy V. (Mumford) Mengerink and Edward W. Mengerink, who both preceded him in death. Kenneth married Karen L. (Muntzinger) Mengerink on October 2, 1971. She preceeded him in death on October 13, 2016. He later married Julie Ann (Osborne) Mengerink on October 15, 2017, who survives and resides in Coldwater, Michigan.

Kenneth was also preceded in death by his siblings: Edward Mengerink Jr., Joyce Williams, Gloria Miller, Robert Mengerink, Marilyn Dempsey, Patricia Holtsberry, Franklin (John) E. Mengerink, and Meridith High.

He is survived by his son, Kenn E. Mengerink, and his wife Pamela D. Mengerink of Orient, Ohio, along with their children, Reid and Reagan Mengerink. He is also survived by his daughter, Krista L. Mengerink of Grove City, and her daughter Kenna Mengerink; siblings: Dorothy M. Agler of Ohio City, Donald (Buddy) Mengerink and his wife Barbara of Van Wert, Roger (Punky) Mengerink and his wife Carol of Van Wert, Larry Mengerink and his wife Diane of Van Wert, and Charles Mengerink and his wife Melanie of Fort Wayne, Indiana, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Kenneth retired from Central Insurance Company in July, 2010 after 37½ years in their IT Department. He also served six years in the Army Reserve.

Kenneth dedicated much of his life to public service. He served ejght years on Van Wert City Council. During his terms, Fountain Park was renovated with the addition of the pavilion now used for the Summer Concert Series. He also served 20 years on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, including 14 years as president, during which new school facilities and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center were established. Kenneth volunteered at the Performing Arts Center for 11 years. Additionally, he served 12 years on the Vantage Board of Education as board president, and one term as president of Van Wert City Council. Kenneth was a past member of Elks Lodge 1190 and a member of the American Legion Post 178.

Per his wishes, a private graveside ceremony will be held at Woodland Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.