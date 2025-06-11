Man pleads not guilty to long list of child porn charges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man facing 20 child pornography charges has entered a not guilty plea.

Jonathan Landwehr

Jonathan Landwehr, 29, appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for arraignment on Tuesday and entered the plea to five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all second degree felonies; five separate counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies; five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies, and five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies. Landwehr was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury earlier this month.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield set bond at $200,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 2.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Putnam County received a tip from ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) about child pornography allegedly being received by Landwehr. Putnam County detectives started an investigation, interviewed Landwehr and learned the alleged crimes occurred in Van Wert.

He remains in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

In a separate and unrelated case, Jayden Odenweller, 19, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth degree felonies. During the arraignment hearing on Wednesday, Judge Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or surety and ordered Odenweller to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1.

Court documents show the alleged crimes occurred in between January 2-4 of this year and involved a minor who was 13.

Six other defendants were arraigned on various charges on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tabatha Thornsberry, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, and assault, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. July 2.

Kaylei Cavinder, 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to endangering children, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 9.

David Betz Jr., 20, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to endangering children, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 9.

Austin Campbell, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony; assault, a first degree misdemeanor; domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 2.

Braden Etgen, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and ordered Etgen to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. July 2.

Brian Elston, 50, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 2.

One other matter came before the court this week. Stephanie Kline, 38, of Paulding, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu by testing positive for drugs and failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. July 2.