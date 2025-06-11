Titans win WBL All-Sports Trophy

The 2024-2025 athletic season in the Western Buckeye League proved to be one of the most competitive in recent history, as the race for the prestigious Superior Credit Union All Sports Trophy came down to the wire. With consistent performances across multiple sports, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans emerged as the overall champions, finishing with 149 total points.

The Titans showcased their depth and dominance throughout the year, capturing eight team championships, more than any other school in the league. Their consistent top-tier finishes earned them the coveted Superior Credit Union All Sports Trophy and solidified their place at the top of the standings.

The race for second was just as fierce, with the Celina Bulldogs and Wapakoneta Redskins finishing in a tie with 131.5 points each. Both schools also had standout seasons, each securing three team championships.

Not far behind were the St. Marys Roughriders and Shawnee Indians, who tied for fourth with 124 points. These schools also had strong showings across multiple sports

The All Sports Trophy is determined by cumulative performance across all varsity sports, with points awarded based on final conference standings—10 points for a first-place finish, nine for second, eight for third, and so on. This structure rewards not just standout teams, but consistent excellence across the entire athletic program.

This year’s tight race underscores the strength and spirit of competition that define the Western Buckeye League.

Fall sports champions

Boys cross country: Van Wert

Girls cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys golf: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls golf: St. Marys Memorial

Football: Wapakoneta

Boys soccer: Shawnee

Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls tennis: Celina

Volleyball: Ottawa-Glandorf

Winter sports champions

Boys basketball: Shawnee

Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys bowling: Wapakoneta

Girls bowling: Celina

Boys swimming: Shawnee

Girls swimming: Ottawa-Glandorf

Wrestling: Wapakoneta

Spring sports champions