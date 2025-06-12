Friday night concert moved indoors

VW independent staff

The sound of country music is now set to fill the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Friday night.

Due to the weather forecast, the Feel Good Friday concert scheduled for Fountain Park has been moved inside to the NPAC. This week’s performer, Britnee Kellogg, is a country singer and songwriter based in Nashville who has shared the stage with artists like Blake Shelton, Eric Paslay, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban,

An alum of American Idol (seasons 11-12), fans may also know her songs, “Back of My Mind” which has over 19 million TikTok impressions, and debuted at No. 4 on the iTunes charts, or “Hey Mama,” which currently has over 18 million TikTok impressions.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.