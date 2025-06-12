Electrical fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department responded to a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. Upon arrival, the complex was being evacuated and contained smoke. Police and firefighters entered and searched the building making sure everyone was out. Firefighters determined the fire was electrical and damage to the room in question was minimal. A smoke ejector fan cleared the smoke and residents were allowed to return to their apartments. Firefighters and police were on the scene for about an hour. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer