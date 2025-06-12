Free fishing days offered this weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ohio’s annual free fishing days on Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15 give all residents a chance to fish at any public waterway without a license, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This includes Lake Erie and Ohio’s public lakes, reservoirs, streams, and rivers.

Ohio’s free fishing days will be held this Saturday and Sunday. ODNR photo

June 14-15 is the only weekend of the year on which residents 16 years old and older can fish public waters for free without purchasing a fishing license. Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round and are not required to hold a license. All other fishing regulations, size requirements, and bag limits apply during the special weekend.



More than 200 locations in Ohio are stocked annually with species such as walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. In 2024, the Division of Wildlife stocked more than 46 million fish in Ohio waters.



Anglers who visit fishing destinations support the economies in those regions. Anglers generated $5.5 billion in economic spending in Ohio in 2022, according to a report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates. The research found that 18 percent of Ohio’s adults, about 1.7 million individuals, participate in fishing.



“Ohio’s variety of waterways offer exceptional fishing,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Including Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and the thousands of inland lakes, reservoirs, ponds, and streams, Ohio is home to an abundance of fresh water and public fishing locations.”

Ohio’s free fishing days offer a unique chance to try fishing for the first time. Here are some tips for those just starting out:

Consider a person’s age and skill level and keep the trip simple.

Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

Use live bait to increase the odds of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

Take plenty of photos and bring snacks.

Be patient. Be prepared to spend time untangling lines, baiting hooks, waiting for a bite, landing fish, and taking pictures.

Outside of the free fishing days on June 14 and 15, all anglers 16 years old and older are required to have a valid fishing license to take fish, frogs, and turtles. Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile application. A one-year resident fishing license is $25.