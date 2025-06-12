New pharmacy open…

Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio in Van Wert has cut the ribbon on its new pharmacy. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at Family Healthcare’s facility on Westwood Drive. It provides in-house pharmacy services to patients and the community, and features competitive pricing, a sliding fee discount, curbside pickup and free local delivery. Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays (closed for lunch daily from 1-1:30 p.m.). To learn more about Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio and all of its services, go to familyhealthnwo.org.