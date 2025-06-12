OSHP: car-bicycle crash injures one

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a passenger car and bicyclist in the Village of Paulding. The crash occurred on Emerald Road near Tom-Tim Drive at approximately 6:15 Thursday evening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two bicyclists were traveling south west on Emerald Rd., near the west edge of the roadway. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Kara Hart, 30, of Paulding, was also traveling southwest on Emerald Rd. and failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck one of the bicyclists from behind.

The injured bicyclist, Karen Burnett, 55, of Paulding sustained serious injuries and was transported to Paulding County Hospital by Paulding EMS. The second bicyclist was not struck by the vehicle and reported no injuries. The operator of the Chevrolet sustained no injuries. Neither bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Police Department, and Paulding Fire and EMS Services.