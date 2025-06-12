VWCT celebrates 24-25 season with awards banquet

Pictured from left to right are scholarship winners Claire Keysor, Abbie Mengerink, and Grace Doctor. Not pictured: Tess Vonderwell. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre launched its 2025–2026 season by honoring the outstanding work of its performers, directors, designers, and volunteers at its annual meeting and awards banquet. The evening was a celebration of the community’s talent, creativity, and commitment to the arts.

The biggest winner of the night was The World Goes’ Round, named Production of the Year. Director Jerry Zimmerman was recognized with Outstanding in Direction, and the musical swept several categories including excellence in musical performance, choreography, orchestra, and set design.

The theatre’s Adolescent and Young Adult Theatre (AYAT) production, Urinetown, also earned top honors. Emily Gehle was awarded Outstanding in Performance in a Musical, and the production received Excellence in Ensemble and Excellence in Creative Process and Perseverance for its cast and production team.

Additional major awards included Outstanding in Acting for Ordinary People (Karter Hoffman) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Kimmy Warnecke), and Outstanding in Musical Performance for The World Goes’ Round (Kristin Lee).

The Trustees Award went to Emily Gehle for her continued excellence and dedication, while the President’s Award was presented to Alyssa Taylor for her outstanding service and leadership within the organization.

Along with performance and production awards, the theatre awarded scholarships to four exceptional young performers: Grace Doctor, Abbie Mengerink, Claire Keysor, and Tess Vonderwell. Each recipient was recognized for their dedication, growth, and active participation in Youth Theatre and Adolescent and Young Adult Theatre productions.

For more information on upcoming shows, volunteer opportunities, or to support the theatre, visit vwct.org.

Shown above are all VWCT award winners from the recently completed 2024-2025 season.

