Curtis (Curt) Eddins, 73, of Van Wert, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 11, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born August 21, 1951, in Lima, a son of Willie Eddins Sr. and Alice (Bursey) both of whom are deceased.

Surviving are children: Carmen (Jason) Heffner of Convoy, Bill (Alvera) Stevens of Denver, North Carolina, Jermaine Thomas of Denver, Colorado, Jason (Kessa) Eddins of Van Wert, and Cicely Gasvoda of Decatur, Indiana. Also surviving are grandchildren, Darius, Jackson, Levi, Tavian, Kamonie, Skyahna, Reznor, and Jericho Eddins, Nevada Smith, Savannah Wynn, Cambria Godsey, Kennedy Gasvoda, Paige and Grant Williams, and Jaylin Thomas; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Herman Eddins and Gaines (Dina) Moran, and sisters, Doris (Theodore) Kelly, Yvonne Moran and Evette Williams of Starkville, Mississippi.

Preceding him in death was a son, Dominic Eddins, and siblings, Dessie James, David Eddins, Willie Eddins Jr., Nazola Bayless, Deliteus Moran, and Delores Moran.

Curtis served in the Ohio National Guard and was a member American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803. He was also a retired employee of American Electric Power. He graduated from Van Wert High School, where he played and excelled in sports, specifically football. Curt didn’t know a stranger and welcomed everyone to his home. He loved fishing, having cookouts with his family and friends, playing cards, watching his grandchildren play sports, and collecting glass, coins and stamps. He also loved his two cats, Utah and Willa Mae, very much.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 12-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. There will also be a military service by the combined Honors Unit of American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Preferred memorials: the family suggests monetary gifts go toward the funeral services.