Dennis Clay

Dennis Clay, 74, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025, at his residence in Palmetto, Florida.

He was born on March 23, 1951, in Van Wert, to Ned Clay and Mary (Mihm) Clay, who both preceded him in death.

Dennis leaves behind one son, Shawn Clay of Van Wert; grandchildren, Lee and Dennis, and several great-grandchildren; five brothers, David (Ellen) Clay of Jenison, Michigan, Gary (Melissa) Clay, Mike (Linda) Clay of Convoy, Tim (Jamie) of Orange Park, Florida and Scott Clay of Convoy. Also surviving are five sisters, Linda (John Larry) Stutz of Van Wert, Sally (Paul) Ricker of Defiance, Jane of Las Vegas, Nevada, Melissa Clay and Amy Clay both of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy in infancy and brother-in-law, Steve Crawford.

He had been a member of the 1969 Class of Van Wert High School. Dennis had previously been the manager of the White Pines Golf Course in Swanton prior to moving to Florida.

In keeping with Dennis’ wishes, no funeral will be held.