DeWine signs bill designating official state airplane

On Friday in Dayton, Governor Mike DeWine held a ceremonial bill signing to designate the 1905 Wright Flyer III as the official state airplane. Photo submitted



VW independent staff/submitted information

DAYTON — Ohio has an official state flower (carnation), state bird (cardinal), state frog (American bullfrog), a state insect (Ladybug) and many other state symbols. One more has officially been added to the list.

While visiting Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a ceremonial bill signing to designate the 1905 Wright Flyer III as the official state airplane.

Senate Bill 24, sponsored by senators Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) and Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) was officially signed by Governor DeWine in April. Friday’s ceremonial event celebrated the Ohio’s newly designated state plane, which was first flown by Orville Wright on June 23, 1905, near Dayton.

The Wright Flyer III is considered the third powered aircraft by the Wright Brothers, built during the winter of 1904–05. It was considered stronger than its predecessors, the Flyer I and Flyer II, was more durable with its spruce construction, and featured a longer tail to provide better directional stability and control.

“The 1905 Wright Flyer III is a prime example of why Ohio is considered the heart of innovation,” Governor DeWine said. “Making the Wright Flyer III the official state airplane is a great way to honor Ohio’s aviation heritage.”

Friday’s event took place beside the original 1905 Wright Flyer III.