Legion donation…

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178 made a $500 donation to Van Wert County CERT. The Sons of the American Legion respects the CERT team for all they do for law enforcement and fire departments in and around Van Wert County and neighboring counties. They help by assisting in traffic control, furnishing food and drinks to firefighters. Shown above is Squadron 178 Adjutant Randy Matthews presenting the check to CERT Chairman Matt Saunier. Photo submitted