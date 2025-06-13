ODOT lists weekly road projects

Submitted information

The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect roadways in Van Wert County during the week of June 16. All work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 bridge repair: U.S. 30 at Converse Roselm Road and Stripe Road may have shoulder closures for finish work on the project to repair the bridges struck by an over-height vehicle.

Ohio 81 reconstruction: Ohio 81, between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road, just east of the village of Willshire may have temporary traffic impacts for finish work on the project to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts.

Ohio 116 drainage repair: Ohio 116 between Monticello Spencerville Road and Ohio 117 may be restricted to alternating one way for drainage repair.

Ohio 697 railroad repair: Ohio 697 at the railroad crossing between Bank Street and First Street on the west side of the city of Delphos will close on Monday, June 16, for approximately five days for railroad repair. The official detour will be Ohio 116 to Ohio 66, back to Ohio 697.

In addition to those projects, minor traffic impacts may occur along Leeson Ave. in Van Wert while crews complete remaining finish work.