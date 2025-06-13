OSHP, VWPD to run checkpoint tonight

Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Van Wert Police Department, will team up tonight in Van Wert to remove impaired drivers from roadways in Van Wert County.

As part of the effort, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Van Wert Police Department will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 7-11 p.m. on Ohio 118 (S. Shannon Street), in the City of Van Wert.

Additionally, to aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes, troopers and Van Wert Officers will conduct saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.