Summer EBT benefits available for kids

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced that Summer EBT benefits, also known as Sun Bucks, will be distributed to eligible children throughout the month of June.

“Last year, we provided $144 million in food assistance to over 1.2 million Ohio children through the Sun Bucks program,” Damschroder said. “We have begun the process of distributing the $120 per eligible child and expect to have most benefits distributed over the next month.”

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program for Children, also known as Summer EBT or SUN Bucks, is a federal program that provides assistance to eligible families with school-aged children while those schools are closed for the summer. Eligible families will receive a onetime benefit of $120 for each eligible child. Most benefits will be distributed in batches over the next month.

“Whether it’s during the school year or the summer months, Ohio is focused on student wellness to ensure children are nourished and ready to learn, grow, and achieve,” said Stephen D. Dackin, Director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, which administers the program in conjunction with ODJFS. “Sun Bucks helps to reduce the lack of access to nutritious food for children over the summer and promotes the importance of nutrition and healthy meals.”

Families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), cash assistance (Ohio Works First), and those who are income-eligible and receiving Medicaid benefits will automatically receive the Summer EBT benefits. For those on SNAP, benefits will be loaded onto the family’s Ohio Direction Card. Those who received 2024 summer benefits will have 2025 benefits loaded onto their existing card, while new recipients will receive a benefit card by mail. Like SNAP, the money can be used to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other authorized retailers.

Families not automatically eligible can learn more about the application process at https://sebt.ohio.gov/.