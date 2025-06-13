What do area coaches think of change?

VW independent sports

The decision by the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors to reduce the number of football playoff teams from 16 to 12 per region seems to have the support of a large majority of fans.

The change, which was announced on Thursday, will take effect this fall, and the top four seeds in each region will get a first round bye.

What do area football coaches think of the change? Check Monday’s Sports page for the results of an anonymous poll of coaches and their thoughts on OHSAA’s plan.