85 years later…

Arline (Rager) Wegesin, was selected as a maid of honor for the Peony Festival queen of 1940. She grew up in Convoy and represented the Tully-Convoy School (now Crestview). She was able to attend this year’s Peony Festival parade at the age of 103 and have her picture taken with the Queen Jubilee and her court. She is a resident of Homestead at Towne Center assisted living community. Arline was first married to Walter Bricker who was killed while serving with the Army Air Corps during World War II. She later co-owned and operated Rogers Bakery in Convoy her second husband, Godfrey Rogers, for 30 years until his death in 1976. She then married Ralph Wegesin, who is also deceased. Photos submitted