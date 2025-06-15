LaRose certifies May 6 election results
VW independent staff/submitted information
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently certified the official results of the May 6, 2025, Primary and Special Election, marking the completion of the statewide canvass by Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections and formally affirming the winners.
“Election officials throughout Ohio stepped up once again to deliver a smooth and accountable election for the people of Ohio,” said Secretary LaRose. “Our continued focus on readiness and high standards are a model for other states to follow, and everyone involved should take pride in being a part of that.”
The May 2025 election resulted in several extremely close votes, resulting in either a tie or were decided by twenty votes or fewer. In total, 11 local races triggered automatic recounts and two contests resulted in tie votes.
- Meigs County 911 operating expenses: five votes
- Lancaster City Council Ward 5: one vote
- Village of Rushylvania (Logan County) current expenses levy: tie vote
- Local liquor option in Mansfield precinct 1E: one vote
- Avon Lake City School District bond issue: 20 votes
- Eden Township (Seneca County) fire/EMS levy: one vote
- Village of Alexandria (Licking County) income tax increase: tie vote
- Columbiana County Municipal Judge race: 12 votes
- Madison School renewal levy (Butler County): five votes
- Huber Heights School District levy: five votes
- Medina Township Police levy: four votes
“These close elections emphasize the importance of our aggressive election integrity efforts,” LaRose added. “One illegal vote can spoil the outcome of an election, which is why we must continue to exercise constant vigilance and zero tolerance for misconduct. Similarly, one individual stepping up to make their voice heard can make all the difference in their community.”
In the coming weeks, county boards of elections will finalize their post-election audits, reconcile any discrepancies between the paper and electronic tabulations, and report findings to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
