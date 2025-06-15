LaRose certifies May 6 election results

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently certified the official results of the May 6, 2025, Primary and Special Election, marking the completion of the statewide canvass by Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections and formally affirming the winners.

“Election officials throughout Ohio stepped up once again to deliver a smooth and accountable election for the people of Ohio,” said Secretary LaRose. “Our continued focus on readiness and high standards are a model for other states to follow, and everyone involved should take pride in being a part of that.”

The May 2025 election resulted in several extremely close votes, resulting in either a tie or were decided by twenty votes or fewer. In total, 11 local races triggered automatic recounts and two contests resulted in tie votes.

Meigs County 911 operating expenses: five votes

Lancaster City Council Ward 5: one vote

Village of Rushylvania (Logan County) current expenses levy: tie vote

Local liquor option in Mansfield precinct 1E: one vote

Avon Lake City School District bond issue: 20 votes

Eden Township (Seneca County) fire/EMS levy: one vote

Village of Alexandria (Licking County) income tax increase: tie vote

Columbiana County Municipal Judge race: 12 votes

Madison School renewal levy (Butler County): five votes

Huber Heights School District levy: five votes

Medina Township Police levy: four votes

“These close elections emphasize the importance of our aggressive election integrity efforts,” LaRose added. “One illegal vote can spoil the outcome of an election, which is why we must continue to exercise constant vigilance and zero tolerance for misconduct. Similarly, one individual stepping up to make their voice heard can make all the difference in their community.”

In the coming weeks, county boards of elections will finalize their post-election audits, reconcile any discrepancies between the paper and electronic tabulations, and report findings to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.