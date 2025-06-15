No Independence Day parade in Van Wert this year

There will be no Independence Day parade in Van Wert this year. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For a lot of people, the Fourth of July holiday means family gatherings, cookouts, fireworks and in some years, a short work week and long weekend.

This year, the July 4 holiday in Van Wert will be missing one thing – an Independence Day parade along Main St. through downtown.

In previous years, the Independence Day parade was organized, set up and run by American Legion Post 178, but that won’t be the case for this year’s holiday, which happens to fall on a Friday.

“The American Legion is not doing a parade this year,” a Post 178 official said in an email response inquiring about the parade. “Unfortunately we don’t have enough help to do it. We are sorry for this inconvenience.”

While there won’t be an Independence Day parade this year, two other popular and free events will go on as usual. The Van Wert County Historical Society’s Holiday at Home will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4, at the Historical Society, 602. N. Washington St.

It will feature music, vendors and kids activities, face painting by the Church on the Horizon, balloon animals and fliers, and drone demonstrations. All museum buildings will be open for exploring and museum trustees will be selling Sycamore ice cream.

In addition, VFW Auxiliary Post 5803 will be serving shredded chicken sandwiches, coney dogs, chips, water and pop.

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band, under the direction of Richard Sherrick is scheduled to perform at 12 p.m. that day, followed by music by Scott Turner at 1 p.m.

Things will get started bright and early on July 4 with the Annual Firecracker Bike Tour, which will begin at Jubilee Park. The event will be held rain or shine and registration will start at 6:30 a.m.

The City of Van Wert’s annual fireworks display, provided by the Van Wert County Foundation, will begin at 10 p.m. July 4, at Van Wert High School on Ohio 118. Those attending should not bring fireworks, sparklers or alcohol onto school property.