No Kings Protest…

Van Wert joined many other municipalities nationwide by holding a “No Kings Protest” on Saturday. It began at Fountain Park at 1 p.m. and within minutes had moved to the 200 block of S. Washington St., both sides. There were 175 protesters and it was peaceful with some chanting. The Van Wert Police Department stopped a handful of vehicles (diesel smokers) when they would go through and fog the area with black smoke. It wasn’t clear if they were cited or just warned to stop the harassment. The protesters returned to Fountain Park at 1:50 and by 2 p.m. most had left. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent