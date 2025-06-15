Numbers released from OVI checkpoint

VW independent staff/submitted information

As promised, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Van Wert Police Department, teamed up in Van Wert in an effort to remove impaired drivers from roadways in Van Wert County.

As part of the effort, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with city police, conducted an OVI checkpoint from 7-9:20 p.m. on Ohio 118 (S. Shannon Street), in Van Wert. During the checkpoint, troopers and officers made brief contact with the drivers of 322 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint. Southbound and northbound traffic was checked and none of the drivers were found to be impaired. One juvenile was found to be in possession of alcohol.

During and following the checkpoint, saturation patrols were conducted to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes. During the saturation patrols, 34 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations, with one driver found to be consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Also following the checkpoint, an impaired driver crashed into a pond at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, with no injuries.