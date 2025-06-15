Poll: coaches mixed on playoff change

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The 2020 high school football season was like no other in Ohio. It was the COVID-19 year and the Ohio High School Athletic Association changed its playoff football format that year. After a six game regular season, teams that wanted to play in the postseason automatically qualified, regardless of the number of wins and losses. That was the year the Van Wert Cougars traveled to such places as LaGrange, Bellevue, Shelby, Piqua and Massillon in their quest to win the 2020 Division IV state championship.

It was also the year the OHSAA initially planned to expand the playoffs from eight to 12 teams per region, starting with the 2021 season, but then decided to go with 16 teams per region, which was against the wishes of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

The ensuing results from doubling the playoff field were predictable. Many first and second round games were blowouts. There were exceptions, most notably an improbable run by No. 15 seed Delphos St. John’s last season. After going 3-7 during the regular season, the Blue Jays strung together playoff wins over Upper Scioto Valley, Tiffin Calvert and Leipsic, three teams with a combined record of 24-12. The magical run came to an end with a 14-0 loss to Columbus Grove in the regional finals. That run by Delphos St. John’s is most likely the exception, not the rule, given the fact the Blue Jays play in the Midwest Athletic Conference, which is considered the top small school conference in Ohio and one of the best in the country.

Last week, the OHSAA announced plans to reduce the number of playoff teams from 16 to 12 per region, effective this fall.

“Over the last year, we have received feedback from our schools, with a slight majority favoring 12 qualifiers per region, and we had many conversations with stakeholders around the state that led us to make this proposal to our board,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said.

What do coaches think of the decision? The VW independent polled 12 area football coaches and asked for their thoughts, with the condition their comments would be be published as anonymous comments, so they could possibly feel more free to share their thoughts. Nine of the 12 coaches responded and while the sample size is small, the results can be considered interesting.

In favor of 12 teams

Area coach 1

“I think the move to 12 teams is the right move. 16 teams was way too many. I think the first round bye and higher seeded team hosting the first three rounds will motivate teams to want a higher seed.”

Area coach 2

“I really like the 12-team format. I know some people aren’t in favor of having a bye (if you earn seed 1-4), but it can be a very good break for teams that have earned it. We had a bye during the COVID season when all teams made the playoffs and it gave us a much needed week off to rest and allowed us to work on basic skills that get lost during weeks when you are focusing on game planning. I do believe the playoffs are special no matter what seed you are, even when 16 seeds made it. Like always, our focus will be to play the best football we can as a team and individuals each week and hopefully that gives us an opportunity to play week 11.”

In favor of 16 teams

Area coach 3

“Personally, I preferred 16 over 12. I really hate the idea of a bye for a high school team. I could totally be wrong, but that’s a long time for starters to not at least be getting some game reps. It’s a lot of time for minds to start to wander. It could be a nice week to help get some guys healthy, sure, and to rest bodies, but in my experience, when high school kids get out of their routine, it’s usually not a great situation.

Other than that, the change doesn’t really bother me too much. I think that we’re going to miss some quality teams in the 13-16 spots, especially in this area of Ohio. Some teams are young or have a rough start to the year and really hit their stride late in the season. Personally, I like to see when those teams make a run in the tournament (St. John’s the past couple seasons being a prime example). With that, I know that the numbers overwhelming favor the higher seeded teams especially in the early rounds. I think it’s somewhere around an 85 percent win rate, so the numbers do probably favor trimming back the field a bit. The only thing that really annoys me about the change is that there’s never any heads up on when these changes may be coming. Going from 16 teams being in to only 12 being in certainly can change the mindset in scheduling your non conference games. You’re given more leeway to pick up tougher competition when more teams are let in, as a loss doesn’t affect you quite as much. It just would be nice to be able to plan around these changes for once.”

Area coach 4

“I don’t like it (the four team per region reduction), it is going to hurt smaller schools in regions and leagues.”

Mixed thoughts

Area coach 5

“I think 12 teams is a better group, and should reduce the number of first round blowout games. However, it does cause problems for those teams who play significantly tougher schedules. Delphos St. John’s for example was a 15 seed last season I believe, and they made it to the regional finals. I’m also not thrilled with the potential of a bye week at the start of the playoffs. Sometimes a week off throws off a team’s rhythm, and could be a negative. For the most part I feel it is a step in the right direction to keep the playoffs as competitive as possible each round.”

Area coach 6

“I would have liked to have seen it stay at 16 or go back to eight. I don’t think there is much difference between teams 9-12 and 13-16. I don’t believe all conferences are equal so I would have liked to have seen a power ranking component attached with the seedings. That way you truly get the best teams in the playoffs for each region.”

Area coach 7

“I think it is great. I prefer eight because I think making the playoffs should be special and hard. All these other sports that allow everyone in is a joke in my opinion. Making the postseason should be special. So I would say I guess this is a sweet spot for everyone. Glad OHSAA finally took input from others. Competition is great for our sport and young athletes. Football is special in my opinion because everything is earned and there are participation trophies.”

Area coach 8

“I would prefer it go back to eight, however, I also supported 12 understanding that is the direction people were going. My thoughts, it’s way too many games. I think it’s good to make the playoffs an accomplishment, you should have to earn it. I also love the idea of a bye for first round top tier teams. It allows you to rest late in the year which is needed. The COVID year we had a chance to take a bye as a top seed in tournament and we did. I gave the kids the entire weekend off, including our coaches. I took a much needed weekend getaway with family and didn’t even think football. It was awesome and allowed kids and coaches to heal both physically and mentally. Last year our first round opponent called me up and asked for a site visit. However, I found out it wasn’t to see the facility. It was to discuss how I would handle a blowout game and if they wanted to play. Teams know the first round games are jokes. Fan do not attend. The money doesn’t go to the school so there is no benefit, parents stay home and watch a streamed version. It’s cheaper to get together in a crowd, and everyone knows whos going to win anyways.”

One more

Area coach 9

“I am not in favor of going to a 12 team playoff format. I cannot understand why the OHSAA doesnt listen to the OHSFCA. I have not spoken to any coaches that prefer the 12 (or 16) team format. From my understanding every poll that we have taken has been completely ignored. I preferred the eight team format. I feel that best represents a ‘reward’ for making the playoffs. I absolutely hate the idea of the higher seeded team hosting all of the first rounds. On reward of progressing through the playoffs is to play at some very ‘special’ venues. Lets be honest, there are some small schools that could end up hosting three rounds due to their team’s success. But they may not be able to host due to field conditions. Teams that don’t have turf fields often see a turf game as a reward. Traveling to a bigger stadium is such a great experience for the kids. Makes it special. Being the underdog could mean playing at three away games in a row (instead of a “neutral” field for games). Finally, I’d like to see the breakdown of money for teams from the OHSAA. Seems like the OHSAA keeps making more and more instead of sharing with the member schools (which is what that non profit entity should be doing instead of carrying a multi-million dollar balance on the books).”

If you’re keeping track, of the nine coaches who responded, two are in favor of 16 teams per region, two are all-in on 12 teams per region, four prefer 12 but have thoughts or concerns, and one strongly prefers eight teams per region.

Thank you to the coaches who were able to respond and share their thoughts. It’s rare to see a playoff field scaled back. Once you expand, it’s almost unheard of to backtrack and go with a smaller field. It’ll be interesting to see how it pans out this fall.