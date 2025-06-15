Sunday evening crash…

This two vehicle accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on Sycamore St. in Van Wert. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to the scene as one person was entrapped without injuries. The white pickup truck was westbound on Sycamore St. and an eastbound vehicle made a left hand turn into the driver’s side of the pickup truck. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with unspecified injuries. Traffic control and accident investigation was handled by the Van Wert Police Department. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer