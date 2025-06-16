Finances handled, solar panels discussed

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — While a final decision has yet to be made, the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education has taken another step toward improving some of the district’s athletic facilities.

During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the board unanimously agreed to transfer $8.7 million from the district’s general fund to the capital projects – new initiatives fund. The board also approved a replacement certificate of participation (COP), in case the decision is made to move the football field and track to a location east of the existing junior varsity baseball field, instead of renovating the existing stadium and track. Last month, the board learned the estimates for both options are very close. Board members will hold a special meeting later this month to further discuss facilities upgrades. Board President Brad Perrott previously said the goal is to make a final decision this summer.

Treasurer Ashley Whetsel talked about the state budget and once finalized, how it could impact the Crestview Local Schools. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Closing out fiscal year 2025 and preparing for the next fiscal year were two other pieces of business handled Monday night. Board members approved final appropriations for fiscal year 2025, which ends June 30, and approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2026. Among the other financial matters approved during the meeting: the transfer of $75,000 from the general fund to the retirement benefits fund; $23,000 from the general fund to the athletics general fun, and $6,000 from the general fund to the latchkey fund.

Treasurer Ashley Whetsel updated the board on the state budget process and said while there are several different proposals for the next two-year budget, there is still a great deal of uncertainty on which one will be selected and how it will affect the Crestview Local Schools. By law, the state budget must be approved by June 30.

The majority of the meeting concerned the possible placement of solar panels on a portion of farmland owned by the district as a potential way to offset energy costs. Two representatives from GRP Wegman, Vince Ardito and Katelyn Caudill, shared updated information on the cost ($3.7 million), potential federal tax credits and timeline to claim the credits, and maintenance. No decision was made.

The board extended congratulations to state track qualifiers Drayden Hoffman, Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman and Brentyn Rodriguez, along with coaches John Rosebrock, Randy Grandstaff, Rachel Alvarez and Matthew Speelman.

The board approved a two year administrative contract for Anne Myers as director of program services, and approved one year contracts for Coty French, middle school/high school physical education and health teacher; Susan Sanderson, school nurse; Ashley Anderson, speech language pathologist, and Jeri Morris and Leslie Clark, paraprofessionals. Shaun Balliet was approved as middle school football coach and Owen Pugh was hired as seventh grade boys basketball coach.

Three resignations were accepted – Ben Schamp, middle school/high school physical education and health teacher; Halylie Adkins, paraprofessional, ahd Allison Harting, school nurse.

Several trips were approved for the 2025-2026 school year, including a senior government trip to Chicago March 16-17; a band/show choir trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennesee April 10-13; a sixth grade field trip to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton on May 21; a seven grade trip to Columbus May 14-15, and an eighth grade field trip to Washington D.C. May 11-15.

Other agenda items approved were:

The revised high school course description book for the 2025-2026 school year.

The Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) Plan.

The appointment of incoming Superintendent Matt Dube as Crestview’s administrative represenative for the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group.

An executive session was held at the end of the meeting to discuss the employment and/or compensation of public employees but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The board will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, to focus on facilities. That meeting will be held in the board conference room. The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 21, in the multipurpose room.