Comments sought on road project

Submitted information

The City of Van Wert, in partnership with ODOT, is proposing a roadway reconstruction project along Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert.

The roadway reconstruction will start at John Brown Road and end nearly 90 feet west of Rose Drive. A section of sidewalk on the south side of Leeson Avenue will continue past Rose Drive and connect to the existing sidewalk, nearly 130 feet west of Lewis Street. Reconstruction will include installation of storm sewer and sidewalk, and pedestrian improvements. This project will conjoin with the Phase 1 Leeson Avenue Reconstruction that was constructed in 2024. Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

A portion of this work will take place within the boundaries of Smiley Park. Work within the park will consist of sidewalk installation, grading, and drive approach replacements. The park is designated as a public recreational property that is owned and maintained by the City of Van Wert. As a designated public recreational property, it is afforded protection under federal law. The use of federal funds requires measures to be developed to minimize harm and advance public notice be given of impacts to this recreational property.

Construction is anticipated to begin in May, 2027, occur throughout the summer, and end in late September, 2027.

Anyone with comments, concerns or input about Phase 2 Leeson Avenue roadway reconstruction (PID: 120200) should contact Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming by July 16, 2025, in order for all comments to be addressed, and to allow the project to stay on schedule.