Random Thoughts: OHSAA and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a decision by the OHSAA, a poll of coaches, listening to input, the mighty MAC and state baseball fun facts.

Change

I have to admit – I’m a little surprised that the OHSAA made the switch by reducing the number of playoff football qualifiers from 16 to 12 per region. A change like that seems improbable. I do think it’s a little strange it’ll go into effect this fall but that’s a dicussion for another time.

Poll

When I reached out to a dozen area high school football coaches to see what they thought about the OHSAA’s decision, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Some don’t care for 12 teams per region and the ensuing bye that goes with being a top four seed. Others don’t mind the bye and more than one would prefer to go back to eight teams per region. It certainly was interesting insight from the coaches and I appreciate them taking the time to share their thoughts.

Listen

Of course, none of this would have been necessary had the OHSAA listened to its member schools and the OHSFCA. Literally no one was clamoring for playoff expansion. It’s the same with the basketball state tournament. After one year of neutral site state semifinal games, the OHSAA has decided to return the entire tournament to the Dayton area, with a tweak or two necessitated by the expanded number of divisions.

I can’t help but think (I’m not alone in this) this wouldn’t have been necessary had the OHSAA tapped the brakes on its expansion plan. By that, I mean instead of rushing into it and putting it into effect the very next season, why not wait an extra season to iron out all the details? The addition of three basketball divisions was a done deal – everyone knew that. The question was when would it go into effect.

Back to my original thought – I’m glad the OHSAA’s Board of Directors realized that after listening to its member schools, changes were in order. But next time, truly listen beforehand. It’ll be much easier that way.

Mighty MAC

Minster is the Division VII state baseball champion and according to WERT radio’s Scott Alan, it’s the 43rd state championship in any sport in school history. It’s also the 152nd state championship for the Midwest Athletic Conference, an astounding number. It’s a safe bet the MAC will add at least one state championship in some sport during the 2025-2026 school year.

State baseball

The majority of baseball state championship games were good ones. Here are the results:

Division I: Lewis Center Olentangy 2 Springboro 1

Division II: Anthony Wayne 7 Amherst Steele 3

Division III: Newark Licking Valley 1 University School 0

Division IV: Mentor Lake Catholic 3 Perkins 2

Division V: Apple Creek Waynedale 3 St. Paris Graham 0

Division VI: Berlin Hiland 5 Hartville Lake Center Christian 4

Division VII: Minster 6 Newark Catholic 0

Four of the seven games were decided by a run. The Waynedale-St. Paris Graham game was 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, so that was close for the majority of the game.

Newark had two schools playing for state titles in two different divisions, and the Berlin Hiland Hawks won their third straight state championship.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.