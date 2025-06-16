Real estate transfers 6/9-6/13/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from June 9-13, 2025.

Charles J. Hempfling, Susan K. Hempfling to Charles J. Hempfling Living Trust, Charles J. Hempfling Living Trust TR, Susan K. Hempfling Living Trust, Susan K. Hempfling Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 13 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 13 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 16 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 21 in Washington Township; Middle Point subdivisions, lot 39; lot 25; lot 35; lot 35.

Larry Klenk, Larry Klenk ATTY, Cassie Klenk-Willard ATTY, Cassie Klenk Willard ATTY, Larry W. Klenk, Larry W. Klenk ATTY to Cassie Klenk-Willard, Convoy inlots, lot 342.

Ryan M. Dicke to Ryan M. Dicke, Sarah Ritchhart, a portion of Section 29 in Union Township.

Joshua Poulson, Sierra Poulson to Joshua Poulson, Sierra Poulson, a portion of Section 31 in Ridge Township.

Brian E. Price, Brenda M. Sinn, Russell J. Price, Rodney J. Price, Jennifer K. Price, Brian Price, Brian Sinn ATTY, Brenda M. Sinn ATTY, Russel Price, Russel J. Price, Lori Price,Rodney Price, Sherri Price to Ryan J. Lindemann, Sarah M. Lindemann, Van Wert inlots, lot 3260.

Daren J. Figel to Kevin P. Krueckenberg, Van Wert inlots, lot 2195.

Collin R. Mell to Marcy L. Leathers, Van Wert inlots, lot 4569.

Estate of Kathy E. Lee to Michael R. Lee, Van Wert inlots, lot 574.

Luke C. Vonderwell to Jeremy D. Jackson, Jesse R. Jackson, a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township.

Rex E. Davis, Diana L. Davis to Brian L. Davis, Jason A. Davis, a portion of Section 5 in York Township.

Dovetail Devlopment LTD, Dovetail Development LTD to Reigle Development LLC, Ohio City inlots, lot 199.

Harold N. Sterling, Harold Nick, Harod Nick Sterling, Phyllis L. Sterling, Phyllis Louise Sterling to Harold N. Sterling, Phyllis L. Sterling, Delphos inlots, lot 1360; lot 1361.

Mark R. Wurst, Diana K. Wurst to Jared P. Wurst, Cassidy A. Schafer, a portion of Section 36 in Washington Township.

LLDL LLC to CSHT LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 33; lot 837.

Rachel M. Bunch, Rachel M. Beining, Dalton G. Bunch to Kassidy M. Mosier, Chance D. Mosier, Middle Point inlots, lot 318.

Estate of Dorothy P. Friemoth to Gary L. Friemoth, Bruce E. Friemoth, David A. Friemoth, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 75; lot 75; lot 75; Van Wert inlots, lot 1433; lot 1434.

Estate of Mean L. Clark to John H. Clark, a portion of Section 29 in Harrison Township.

Meghan Hovest, Anthony Hovest II, Anthony J. Hovest II to Brandt J. Landin, Sarah K. Verhoff, a portion of Section 2 in Washington Township.

Monica Raines to The Marsh Foundation Inc., Marsh Foundation Inc, Van Wert inlots, lot 760; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 211.

Judy A. Linton to Judy A. Linton Irrevocable Trust, Judy A. Linton Irrevocable Trust TR, Matthew A. Linton TR, a portion of Section 3 in York Township.

Larry Klenk, Cassie Klenk-Willard ATTY, Cassie Klenk Willard ATTY, Larry Klenk ATTY, Larry W. Klenk, Larry W. Klenk ATTY to Cassie Klenk-Willard, Convoy inlots, lot 342.

The Young Mens Christian Association of Van Wert County, Young Mens Christian Association of Van Wert County to Ryan J. Lindemann, Sarah M. Lindemann, a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

Ryan A. Fischer, Lydia C. Fischer, Lydia Fischer, Ryan Fischer to Ryan A. Fischer, Lydia C. Fischer, Delphos inlots, lot 1255; lot 1256.

Ryan A. Fischer, Lydia C. Fischer, Lydia Fischer, Ryan Fischer to Ryan A. Fischer, Lydia C. Fischer, Delphos inlots, lot 1240; Delphos subdivisions, lot 60; a portion of Section 24 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 2 in Washington Township.

Alice A. Berryman Living Trust, Alice A. Berryman Living Trust TR to Alice A. Berryman Irrevocable Trust, Alice A. Berryman Irrevocable Trust TR, Kirk A. Berryman TR, Craig A. Berryman TR, a portion of Section 6 in Jackson Township.