The 5 Browns returning to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

This fall, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will resonate with a powerful blend of classical brilliance and youthful energy as The 5 Browns take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 26. Known as “the Fab Five of Classical Music,” this sibling quintet has redefined what it means to be piano prodigies in the modern age. The show is presented by The Ohio Music Teachers Association and Supported by Roger & Kay Okuley.

All five siblings – Desirae, Deondra, Gregory, Melody, and Ryan Brown, attended New York’s Juilliard School simultaneously, becoming the first family of five to be accepted together. Since then, they’ve electrified audiences from Carnegie Hall to Oprah, breathing new life into classical masterworks with an energy that bridges the gap between generations.

It’s not every day you see five grand pianos on one stage, but The 5 Browns make it happen. Their concerts are a visual and sonic marvel, weaving together solo pieces, duets, and full five-part arrangements of everything from Rachmaninoff and Gershwin to cinematic themes and original compositions. They also are exclusive Steinway Artists.

The 5 Browns will return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage on September 26. Photo submitted

What sets them apart is not only their technical virtuosity, but also their ability to connect deeply with audiences, making classical music feel thrilling, emotional, and, most of all, alive. The 5 Browns’ music—and the siblings’ child advocacy work—are the subject of the award-winning documentary film, The 5 Browns: Digging Through the Darkness, which was chosen as a “Critic’s Pick” by the New York Times.

A highlight for the quintet was a commissioned five-piano concerto written by famed composer Nico Mühly. Under the direction of Maestro James Conlon, the concerto premiered at the Ravinia Festival with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Whether you’re a lifelong classical music lover or simply curious about something new, The 5 Browns deliver a musical experience that transcends genres and generations.

Tickets for The 5 Browns’ performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center start at just $31.25. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger event, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.